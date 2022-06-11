Revealed: Authorities release Maryland shooting suspect's name

Investigation is ongoing, motive still a "big mystery"

By AP Published: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 11:40 AM

A West Virginia man has been charged with killing three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop. He has also been charged with attempted murder.

The name of the alleged shooter is Joe Louis Esquivel. The 23-year-old, who was hospitalized after a shootout with police, is currently being held by the Washington County Detention Center on no bond.

The sheriff’s office has not released a motive and that the investigation is ongoing.

Dennis Stouffer, who lived about a half-mile from Frey, one of the victims, described the latter as “a solid individual” and “a good guy.” Stouffer said the reason for the shooting remained “a big mystery” to people in the community.

“We’re all in shock and disbelief, and that’s an understatement,” Stouffer said.

ALSO READ: