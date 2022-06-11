Revealed: Authorities release Maryland shooting suspect's name

Shaun Pinner was captured during the battle for the port city of Mariupol
World5 hours ago
A West Virginia man has been charged with killing three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop. He has also been charged with attempted murder.
The name of the alleged shooter is Joe Louis Esquivel. The 23-year-old, who was hospitalized after a shootout with police, is currently being held by the Washington County Detention Center on no bond.
The sheriff’s office has not released a motive and that the investigation is ongoing.
Dennis Stouffer, who lived about a half-mile from Frey, one of the victims, described the latter as “a solid individual” and “a good guy.” Stouffer said the reason for the shooting remained “a big mystery” to people in the community.
“We’re all in shock and disbelief, and that’s an understatement,” Stouffer said.
World5 hours ago
This is the first time Ursula von der Leyen has publicly given timing on when the commission will deliver its opinion
World5 hours ago
The surging costs have become a political headache for the administration
World5 hours ago
Two passengers are still missing days after the aircraft vanished
World6 hours ago
Lawmaker says the convicted are prisoners of war under international law
World7 hours ago
Twenty-three Kherson residents receive new documents through a “simplified procedure” facilitated by a decree signed by Putin
World7 hours ago
The organisers aim to spur political leaders into action
World7 hours ago
The members were selected by secret ballot
World8 hours ago