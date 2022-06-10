US: Mass shooting in Maryland leaves three dead, trooper wounded

Authorities declined to release a motive

Image: AP

By AP Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 6:24 AM

Authorities say an employee opened fire at a manufacturing business in western Maryland, leaving three co-workers dead and one other critically injured. The suspect and a state trooper were wounded in the shoot-out.

Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore said that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg and a fourth victim was critically injured. The sheriff said at a news conference that the victims and suspect were all employees at the facility.

The suspect fled in a vehicle before authorities arrived at the scene and was tracked down by Maryland State Police, Mullendore said. The suspect and a trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire.

Mullendore said the suspect was a 42-year-old man but declined to release his name while criminal charges were being prepared.

The sheriff identified those killed in the shooting as Mark Alan Frey, 50; Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30. Mullendore said the wounded victim was Brandon Chase Michael, 42.

Authorities declined to release a motive.

“We’re still working with sheriff’s office on what happened and why it kept escalating,” Dofflemyer told reporters.

Family members of workers at the manufacturer gathered at a fire station in Smithsburg on Thursday evening, awaiting information. They refused to speak to a reporter.

ALSO READ: