Watch: Indian girl juggles football in stilettos; video goes viral
The girl’s skill caught the attention of her state’s sports minister, who shared the clip on Twitter.
An Indian girl has taken social media by storm with a video in which she juggles a football in pencil heels.
Cindy Remruatpuii’s short video became an instant sensation after it was shared her home state of Mizoram’s Sports Minister Romawia Royte.
A talented young female football enthusiast Cindy Remruatpuii from my constituency #AizawlEastII playing ball with pencil heel and showing 'How its done'. Football is not just for the boys, its for everyone! #ShePower #IndianFootballForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/1wHfoGwVtL— Robert Romawia Royte (@robertroyte) June 3, 2021
In the video, the youngster can be seen keeping the football in the air using her feet, while wearing a pair of black heels in her home, to the sound of the 2018 song Grateful by NEFFEX.
ALSO READ:
>> India Covid crisis: Sons bury father using an excavator; video goes viral
>> Video: Ship hits crane at port, sends it crashing down
Royte, himself an owner of the Aizawl Football Club, praised Remruatpuii for “showing how it’s done”, saying that “football is not just for the boys.”
The video was originally shared by Remratpuii on her personal Instagram page, where it has garnered over 5,000 likes.
-
Rest of Asia
Watch: Indian girl juggles football in stilettos; ...
The girl’s skill caught the attention of her state’s... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India, Pakistan to approve long-pending...
The visas approved will be that of diplomats and other staff members... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India logs 114,460 Covid cases, lowest spike in...
The ministry said that a total of 2,313,22,417 people have been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Man dies after power bank-like device...
Police said that whether it was a power bank or any other electronic... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE approves new green pass protocol on Alhosn app
It defines six categories including fully vaccinated, second dose... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Women's prayer halls in Dubai mosques open from...
A circular issued in this regard mandates strict precautionary... READ MORE
-
News
Addicted to your smartphone? It may lead to...
It is a gradual build-up of damage to muscles, tendons and nerves... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Free Covid-19 vaccines for all adults in India:...
Starting June 21, Covid-19 vaccine will be free for people above 18... READ MORE
News
UAE: Likely Eid Al Adha 2021 dates revealed