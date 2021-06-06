Rest of Asia
Watch: Indian girl juggles football in stilettos; video goes viral

Web report/Mizoram
Filed on June 6, 2021
Photo: Cindy Remruatpuii/Instagram

The girl’s skill caught the attention of her state’s sports minister, who shared the clip on Twitter.


An Indian girl has taken social media by storm with a video in which she juggles a football in pencil heels.

Cindy Remruatpuii’s short video became an instant sensation after it was shared her home state of Mizoram’s Sports Minister Romawia Royte.

In the video, the youngster can be seen keeping the football in the air using her feet, while wearing a pair of black heels in her home, to the sound of the 2018 song Grateful by NEFFEX.

Royte, himself an owner of the Aizawl Football Club, praised Remruatpuii for “showing how it’s done”, saying that “football is not just for the boys.”

The video was originally shared by Remratpuii on her personal Instagram page, where it has garnered over 5,000 likes.




