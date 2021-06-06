Watch: Indian girl juggles football in stilettos; video goes viral

The girl’s skill caught the attention of her state’s sports minister, who shared the clip on Twitter.

An Indian girl has taken social media by storm with a video in which she juggles a football in pencil heels.

Cindy Remruatpuii’s short video became an instant sensation after it was shared her home state of Mizoram’s Sports Minister Romawia Royte.

A talented young female football enthusiast Cindy Remruatpuii from my constituency #AizawlEastII playing ball with pencil heel and showing 'How its done'. Football is not just for the boys, its for everyone! #ShePower #IndianFootballForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/1wHfoGwVtL — Robert Romawia Royte (@robertroyte) June 3, 2021

In the video, the youngster can be seen keeping the football in the air using her feet, while wearing a pair of black heels in her home, to the sound of the 2018 song Grateful by NEFFEX.

Royte, himself an owner of the Aizawl Football Club, praised Remruatpuii for “showing how it’s done”, saying that “football is not just for the boys.”

The video was originally shared by Remratpuii on her personal Instagram page, where it has garnered over 5,000 likes.