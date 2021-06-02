India Covid crisis: Sons bury father using an excavator; video goes viral

Police have initiated a probe and will take action against the sons who flouted government protocols

The police are probing a case involving three men who buried the body of their father, who succumbed to Covid-19 in an open field in Sant Kabir Nagar district in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The video clip went viral on Sunday.

The three sons were seen carrying their father’s body tied to a bed in an excavator. It was used to dig up the field and then to bury the body along with the bed. The police have initiated a probe and will take action against the sons who flouted the government’s orders of cremating or burying bodies of Covid victims only according to the protocol.

Ram Lalit, the 62-year-old father, was a district administration officer. He had complained of difficulties in breathing and his sons – Buddhi Ram, Anil and Mohan – took him to a private hospital in Gorakhpur. Though he tested positive for Covid-19, the sons got him discharged and took him back to the village on May 23.

However, with no medication, the father died. The sons told the police that the villagers did not cooperate as their father was infected with Covid. After his death, they did not get support from other villagers, so they decided to bury his body in the field. And instead of using a hearse, they hired an excavator to transport the body. But T. Gautam, a village leader, said the villagers had offered to help the sons in cremating their father, but they refused it.