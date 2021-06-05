Video: Ship hits crane at port, sends it crashing down
One worker at the port was sent to a hospital for a cut on his arm.
A large cargo ship hit a tall overhead crane in a Taiwanese port on Thursday, sending it smashing into another crane and then into a pile of shipping containers.
The 86,000-ton vessel, which belongs to Orient Overseas (International) Ltd., a Hong Kong shipping company, was preparing to dock at a port in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan when it hit the crane, the port management company said.
The site of the accident has been sealed off, the state-run Taiwan International Ports Corp. Ltd. said in a statement.
The crane fell slowly at first, and then quickly, hitting a neighboring crane and then a stack of shipping containers which tumbled to the ground. Workers ran quickly from the area in videos widely circulated on social media.
