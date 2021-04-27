- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Sri Lanka Cabinet approves proposed ban on burqas in public
The proposal will now be sent to the Attorney General’s Department and must be approved by Parliament to become law
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposed ban on wearing full-face veils including Muslim burqas in public, citing national security grounds, despite a UN expert’s comment that it would violate international law.
The Cabinet approved the proposal by Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera at its weekly meeting, Weerasekara said on his Facebook page.
The proposal will now be sent to the Attorney General’s Department and must be approved by Parliament to become law. The government holds a majority in Parliament and the proposal could easily be passed.
Weerasekara has called burqas a sign of religious extremism and said a ban would improve national security.
Wearing of burqas was temporarily banned in 2019 after Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks killed more than 260 people. Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the Daesh group were blamed for the attacks at six locations — two Roman Catholic churches, one Protestant church and three top hotels.
Last month, Pakistani Ambassador Saad Khattak tweeted that a ban would hurt the feelings of Muslims. The UN special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, Ahmed Shaheed, tweeted that a ban would be incompatible with international law and the right to free religious expression.
Muslims make up about 9 per cent of Sri Lanka’s 22 million people, with Buddhists accounting for more than 70 per cent. Ethnic minority Tamils, who are mainly Hindus, comprise about 15 per cent.
-
Rest of Asia
Sri Lanka Cabinet approves proposed ban on burqas ...
The proposal will now be sent to the Attorney General’s... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: China to help Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri...
FM says China was willing to set up emergency supply reserves with... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines, Combodia ban travellers...
Entry ban in the Philippines to be effective from April 29 to May 14 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 82-year-old with low oxygen recovers...
Her son spent four days in her room and monitored her oxygen levels... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli