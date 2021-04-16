Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after windshield cracks

ANI/Lucknow
Filed on April 16, 2021
Reuters file photo used for illustrative purpose

The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield cracked during flight

A SpiceJet aircraft was diverted to Zaydhan in Iran after the side windshield of the plane headed towards Lucknow from Riyadh cracked on Friday.

As per a spokesperson, Air Traffic Control (ATC) was informed and it landed safely. Air pressurisation was observed to be normal.

“On April 16, 2021, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft was operating flight SG -9749 (Riyadh - Lucknow). During flight, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked (Inner pane intact). Pressurization was observed to be normal. ATC was informed and aircraft diverted to Zaydhan (ZAH), Iran and landed safely,” the spokesperson said.




