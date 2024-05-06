No ceasefire deal reached in Gaza, Israeli official says

The rains have also triggered landslides and the partial collapse of a dam
An Israeli official said on Monday no ceasefire had been agreed in Gaza, after Hamas said it had accepted a proposal from Egyptian and Qatari mediators.
The Israeli official said the proposal that Hamas had accepted was a "softened" version of an Egyptian proposal, which included "far-reaching" conclusions that Israel could not accept.
"This would appear to be a ruse intended to make Israel look like the side refusing a deal," said the Israeli official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Earlier, Hamas said in a brief statement that its chief, Ismail Haniyeh, had informed Qatari and Egyptian mediators that the group accepted their ceasefire proposal. The statement gave no details of the accord.
There has been no successful agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza since a week-long pause in the fighting in November.
Later, Hamas deputy chief said the proposal that Hamas has agreed to is a three-phased agreement, and each is 42 days long.
Khalil Al Hayya told Al Jazeera that the second stage of the agreement stipulates a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
The Hamas announcement of an agreement came hours after Israel ordered the evacuation of parts of Rafah, the city on Gaza's southern edge that has served as the last sanctuary for around half of Gaza's 2.3 million residents.
Meanwhile, Israel's military spokesperson said that all proposals regarding negotiations to free hostages in Gaza are examined seriously, and that in parallel it continues to operate in the Hamas-ruled territory.
Asked during a media briefing whether Hamas saying it accepted a ceasefire proposal would impact a planned offensive in the Gaza city of Rafah, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said: "We examine every answer and response in the most seriously manner and are exhausting every possibility regarding negotiations and returning the hostages."
"In parallel, we are still operating in the Gaza Strip and will continue to do so," he said.
