Pakistan’s former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali dies aged 76
The veteran Pakistani politician, who was PM from 2002 to 2004, suffered a heart attack just days ago.
Zafarullah Khan Jamali, a veteran Pakistani politician who served as the country’s prime minister from 2002 to 2004, died on Wednesday at a hospital in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, days after he suffered a heart attack at the age of 76.
Jamali served as prime minister during the tenure of ex-dictator Pervez Musharraf. He resigned over differences on several political issues with Musharraf, who is currently living in self-imposed exiled in Dubai.
Saddened to hear of the passing of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. My condolences and prayers go to his family.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 2, 2020
Musharraf was forced to resign in 2008 when politicians backing him lost parliamentary elections. He seized power in 1999 when he ousted the government of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a military coup.
Even after his resignation, the soft-spoken Jamali known for his decency in politics, never spoke against Musharraf.
Jamali was born in 1944 in Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province. He entered politics in 1960s and remained active until a few months ago.
During his political career, he was associated with various parties, including Pakistan People’s Party and Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League, as well as one of its factions.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and several other politicians conveyed their condolences to Jamali’s family over his passing.
