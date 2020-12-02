Pakistan-China agree to deepen defence ties
Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe sign memorandum
Chinese Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe on Tuesday called for scaling-up military ties between China and Pakistan to a ‘higher level’ to jointly deal with ‘risks and challenges’ faced by both countries.
Wei held talks with Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad on Monday and signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen defence cooperation between the all-weather allies.
“We should push the mil-to-mil relationship to a higher level, so as to jointly cope with various risks and challenges, firmly safeguard the sovereignty and security interests of the two countries, and safeguard the regional peace and stability,” the Chinese Ministry of Defence in Beijing quoted Wei as saying.
The Chinese statement was also silent about the new MoU. Both countries rarely disclose the extent of their defence ties which spans all sectors of the army, air force and the navy.
China is the major defence supplier to Pakistan, providing the fighter jets to modern naval frigates and other major armaments.
