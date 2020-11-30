Pakistan has the highest breast cancer rate in Asia
Early diagnosis and timely medical care can beat the disease, says expert
Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia, as approximately 90,000 women are diagnosed with the disease every year out of whom 40,000 pass away, a media report said on Monday. The revelation was made by speakers at a webinar, “Breast cancer awareness: give hope, save lives”, organised by the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (Comsats) here on Sunday, the Dawn news report said.
According to an estimate, one in 10 Pakistani women could develop breast cancer in their lifetime.
Retired ambassador Fauzia Nasreen, who is also an adviser at Comsats, emphasised on the importance of measures that need to be taken in order to overcome the lack of knowledge, appropriate facilities, family support and fear related to cancer in society.
An early diagnosis and timely access to affordable medical care are the cornerstones of beating the disease, she said, adding women must educate themselves about techniques of self-examination.
Samina Naeem, former associate professor at Health Services Academy and consultant at World Health Organisation (WHO) Pakistan, stressed the need for breaking stereotypes and taboos related to the disease.
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan has the highest breast cancer rate in...
Early diagnosis and timely medical care can beat the disease, says... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Moderna vaccine 100% effective in preventing...
Moderna to seek US, EU emergency authorisation. READ MORE
-
MENA
Yemen pushes polio immunisation
Initiative launched to prevent outbreak of the paralysing virus READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Australian leader calls China’s graphic...
Morrison seeks apology from Chinese government amid mounting tensions READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews