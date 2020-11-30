Pakistan has the highest breast cancer rate in Asia

Early diagnosis and timely medical care can beat the disease, says expert

Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia, as approximately 90,000 women are diagnosed with the disease every year out of whom 40,000 pass away, a media report said on Monday. The revelation was made by speakers at a webinar, “Breast cancer awareness: give hope, save lives”, organised by the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (Comsats) here on Sunday, the Dawn news report said.

According to an estimate, one in 10 Pakistani women could develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

Retired ambassador Fauzia Nasreen, who is also an adviser at Comsats, emphasised on the importance of measures that need to be taken in order to overcome the lack of knowledge, appropriate facilities, family support and fear related to cancer in society.

An early diagnosis and timely access to affordable medical care are the cornerstones of beating the disease, she said, adding women must educate themselves about techniques of self-examination.

Samina Naeem, former associate professor at Health Services Academy and consultant at World Health Organisation (WHO) Pakistan, stressed the need for breaking stereotypes and taboos related to the disease.