Dubai Council to formulate emirate’s future development agenda

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE issued a decree to form the Dubai Council.
According to Decree No. 35 of 2024, the council will be chaired by Sheikh Mohammed.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will serve as First Vice-Chairman of the Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum serves as Second Vice-Chairman of the council.
Members of the council include Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Other members of the council include Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, who will also serve as the Secretary General of the Council; Talal Humaid Belhoul; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti; Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri; Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer; and Helal Saeed Al Marri.
The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
Launched pursuant to Law No. 21 of 2021, the ‘Dubai Council’ aims to formulate and develop the emirate’s future development agenda to support its global competitiveness and enhance its leadership and attractiveness, by launching major qualitative projects and transformational initiatives. Through these initiatives, the council seeks to provide the best quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors.
