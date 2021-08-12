Pakistan: Veteran actor Durdana Butt dies at 83

She had been battling cancer.

Veteran actor Durdana Butt passed away in Karachi on Thursday at the age of 83.

According to The Express Tribune, the Arts Council confirmed that she had been on a ventilator battling cancer.

The renowned star is best remembered for her roles in dramas, most notably Fifty Fifty, Aangan Terha, Ruswai, Intezaar and Tanhaiyaan.