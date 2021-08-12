Pakistan: Veteran actor Durdana Butt dies at 83
She had been battling cancer.
Veteran actor Durdana Butt passed away in Karachi on Thursday at the age of 83.
According to The Express Tribune, the Arts Council confirmed that she had been on a ventilator battling cancer.
The renowned star is best remembered for her roles in dramas, most notably Fifty Fifty, Aangan Terha, Ruswai, Intezaar and Tanhaiyaan.
-
Rest of Asia
Afghanistan replaces army chief after Taliban...
Maj. Gen. Haibatullah Alizai took command as the new overall army... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Double quarantine for Olympians...
The Australian Olympic Committee slammed the 28-day isolation period... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Search resumes for victims of Himachal...
A bus, a truck and two cars were smashed in the state’s Kinnaur ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Look: Ship runs aground in Japan, splits in two
An oil slick was visible later in the day, but containment measures... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,260 Covid-19 cases, 1,404...
The country has conducted 68.7 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
News
Perseid meteor shower in UAE tonight: How to watch
The annual occurrence can be viewed in a dark, moonless sky, and up... READ MORE
-
News
One year of Abraham Accords: 'UAE a significant...
The two countries' relationship stems from common interests, said the ... READ MORE
-
Government
World Youth Day: UAE leaders post inspiring...
'It is today’s youth that will shape our world tomorrow' READ MORE
News
Dubai: Two Indians become millionaires overnight
11 August 2021
News
UAE: Dh3,000 fine for dirty cars in new crackdown