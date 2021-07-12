Pakistan: Model Nayab Nadeem strangled to death at Lahore home

Her step-brother found the 29-year-old's body on Sunday.

Pakistani model Nayab Nadeem was found dead at her residence in Lahore's Defence area on Sunday.

According to the Express Tribune, the 29-year-old, a model by profession, was strangled to death by unknown suspects at her house in DHA Phase-V.

There were some marks on the body and neck of the victim, who was reportedly tortured before she died. Defence B Station SHO Nayyar Nisar said that the post-mortem report would reveal the exact cause of death.

Police filed a case based on the complaint of her step-brother Nasir, who stated that he had found her unclothed body lying on the floor of the TV lounge when he stopped by to visit her.

The model did not pick up the phone when Nasir called her. She also did not open the door when he showed up at her house, despite her car still being in the driveway. The window lattice of the house's washroom had been broken.

Nayab lived alone in the house and wasn't married.

Nasir further said he had been regularly visiting his step-sister's house for a year to inquire about her wellbeing and provide her with groceries.

In May, a Pakistani-origin British woman was found dead at her rented house in Lahore's DHA.

The victim, Maya, 25, had been shot in the head. She had arrived from the UK two months prior to the incident.

A case was registered against two men over the woman's death.