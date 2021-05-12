- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
New Zealand to observe Eid Al Fitr on Friday
The UAE and Saudi Arabia announced yesterday that they will observe Eid Al Fitr on Thursday.
New Zealand will observe Eid Al Fitr on Friday, the country's Islamic authority announced today.
"The new moon for Shawaal has not been sighted today (Wednesday). Therefore, the Hilal Committee would like to announce that we will complete 30 days of fasting tomorrow and Eid will be observed all over New Zealand on Friday, May 14 2021," the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) said.
Pakistan, too, is expected to celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Friday, May 14, according to the calendar and the Ruet app, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said earlier this week.
The minister, however, in a tweet also clarified that the final decision in this regard will be announced by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
According to the calendar and the moon sighting app, the moon will appear on May 13 and Eid will be on May 14, the minister added.
The UAE and Saudi Arabia announced yesterday that they will observe Eid Al Fitr on Thursday.
14 . # pic.twitter.com/WOuNIe96MP— (@AstronomyCenter) May 12, 2021
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How can we stop the next pandemic?...
'Governments failed to grasp that the emergency declaration was WHO's ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indian court upholds UAE travel ban on...
Bank of Baroda is suing Shetty for backing away from a collateral... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global concern grows as virus variant...
According to WHO country accounts for half of Covid-19 cases and 30... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India, Pakistan announce first day of Eid Al Fitr
The announcements were made by the moon-sighting committes in the... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr: UAE leaders tweet greetings
UAE residents also pledged to mark the happy occasion safely. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India likely to be the most populous country by...
In 2019, India had an estimated population of 1.37 billion and China... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israeli conflict: Experts pin hope on UAE's good...
The UAE condemned the violence in Jerusalem and called on the Israeli ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Maldives bans travel from South Asia
The country registered 1,500 cases on Tuesday, compared with less... READ MORE