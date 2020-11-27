Indian Navy's MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes in Arabian Sea, pilot missing
A search operation by air and surface units is in progress to find the second pilot.
A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the Arabian Sea, ditched on Monday evening, officials said here on Friday.
One of the two pilots on board has been rescued while the other pilot is still missing.
A search operation by air and surface units is in progress to find the second pilot.
The government has ordered an inquiry into the incident which happened around 5 pm on Thursday and further details are awaited.
-
-
Rest of Asia
Shocking video shows stray dog nibbling at girl's ...
The disturbing incident took place after the girl was brought to the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Five girls injured in celebratory firing during...
According to the police, an unknown person probably from the groom's... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Fire in Indian hospital kills 5 coronavirus...
The fire started in the intensive care unit of Uday Shivanand... READ MORE
-
Americas
Trump says will leave White House if Biden win...
This is the closest he has come to conceding the Nov. 3 election. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
Vaccine a confidence booster, say those who have taken the vaccine. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews