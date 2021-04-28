- EVENTS
India: Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai hospital
Three patients died in the incident
In yet another gory incident at a hospital, three people were killed in the early hours of Wednesday, as a fire raged through the facility in Mumbra on the outskirts of the city.
This is the third such fire in a hospital in Maharashtra in recent days. Last week, 24 patients were killed at a Nashik hospital and, a few days later, 13 Covid patients died in a fire at a hospital in Virar near Mumbai.
Wednesday’s fire at the Prime Criticare hospital in Mumbai broke out at around 3.30am. A spokesperson said there were no Covid patients there. About a score of patients, including six in the intensive care unit, were evacuated from the hospital, even as fire-fighting personnel battled it out and put out the fire in a few hours.
Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad, who is the local legislator, told reporters that three people were killed in the fire, which destroyed the first floor of the building.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said a high-level committee will probe the fire. He also announced a compensation of Rs500,000 to the family of the deceased and Rs100,000 to those who were injured in the accident.
