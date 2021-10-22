India: Man falls to death after massive fire breaks out in Mumbai apartment
No other injuries have been reported thus far
A massive fire broke out at a 61-storey, luxury apartment in Mumbai, killing one person on Friday.
The 30-year-old man had been trying to save himself, but video footage showed him losing his grip and falling from the 19th floor of the Avighna Park Apartment on Currey Road.
No other injuries have been reported thus far, according to ANI News.
Mathrubhumi reported that 16 fire engines were employed to extinguish the blaze.
ALSO READ:
>> India: 13 Covid patients die in hospital fire in Maharashtra
>> India: Woman set on fire over posting video online, dies
-
Rest of Asia
Man falls to death after massive fire breaks out...
No other injuries have been reported thus far READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Watch: Amputee dancer Sudha Chandran asked to...
Actor asks Indian Prime Minister Modi to issue cards for those with... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Israel PM Bennett arrives in Russia for first-...
Visit may be Russian president's last face-to-face meeting with a... READ MORE
-
Europe
UK's Queen Elizabeth in good spirits, back at...
The palace said the queen had been told to rest by her medical staff, ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in automobile...
The blaze was reported at 12pm READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Man falls to death after fire breaks out in...
No other injuries have been reported thus far READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Media person detained for inciting hate...
Others have been released in connection with the same incident READ MORE
-
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for...
The results are expected to be revealed on October 25 in Dubai READ MORE
News
Emirates and flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
21 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team
22 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end