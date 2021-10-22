Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

India: Man falls to death after massive fire breaks out in Mumbai apartment

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 22, 2021

(Screengrab)

No other injuries have been reported thus far

A massive fire broke out at a 61-storey, luxury apartment in Mumbai, killing one person on Friday.

The 30-year-old man had been trying to save himself, but video footage showed him losing his grip and falling from the 19th floor of the Avighna Park Apartment on Currey Road.

No other injuries have been reported thus far, according to ANI News.

Mathrubhumi reported that 16 fire engines were employed to extinguish the blaze.

ALSO READ:

>> India: 13 Covid patients die in hospital fire in Maharashtra

>> India: Woman set on fire over posting video online, dies




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210509&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210509127&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 