India: Woman set on fire over posting video online, dies
The Kerala woman was set ablaze by her live-in partner after an argument over posting a video online.
A woman, who was allegedly set ablaze by her live-in partner following a dispute over posting a video on Instagram, succumbed to her injuries at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Thursday.
According to the police, 28-year-old Aathira was set on fire allegedly by her live-in partner Shanavas in Anchal, Kollam district. Both were living together for a long time and have a three-month-old baby, stated the police.
The couple had an altercation on Tuesday regarding posting a video on Instagram which was shot by Aathira, said the police, adding that during the altercation, Shanavas poured kerosene over Aathira and set her on fire.
Along with Aathira, her live-in partner also sustained burn injuries, the police said. Both were taken to a city hospital from where they were later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.
Shanavas, who have suffered about 40 percent burn injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, said the police.
On the complaint of Aathira’s mother, a case has been registered against Shanavas.
