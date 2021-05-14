India: Considering live telecast of Supreme Court proceedings, says chief justice

The court decided to provide access to the proceedings to the media as it faced challenges while reporting cases.

The Indian Supreme Court is looking at live telecast of its proceedings, the Chief Justice, N.V. Ramanna said in Delhi on Thursday. He is seeking the consensus of his colleagues in the apex court.

Ramanna mentioned this while launching an application for granting access of virtual proceedings of the Supreme Court to the media. “I was a journalist for a brief time,” he recalled. “At that time we did not have cars or bikes. We used to travel on bus as we were directed not to avail conveyance of organisers of the event.”

The court decided to provide access to the proceedings to the media as it faced challenges while reporting cases. Many had to depend on advocates to get information on the proceedings, he added. It was felt there was need to create a mechanism for the media to access the hearings.

He also revealed that the court is introducing Indicative Notes, a new feature on its website and mobile app, which will provide concise summaries of landmark judgements. “This will serve as a useful resource for media persons and the general public who wish to be better informed about the rulings of the court," added the chief justice.

Referring to the Covid crisis in India, he said 34 judicial officers and three high court judges have died following the pandemic. In addition, 2,768 judicial officers and 106 high court judges have tested positive so far.