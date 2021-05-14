- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: Considering live telecast of Supreme Court proceedings, says chief justice
The court decided to provide access to the proceedings to the media as it faced challenges while reporting cases.
The Indian Supreme Court is looking at live telecast of its proceedings, the Chief Justice, N.V. Ramanna said in Delhi on Thursday. He is seeking the consensus of his colleagues in the apex court.
Ramanna mentioned this while launching an application for granting access of virtual proceedings of the Supreme Court to the media. “I was a journalist for a brief time,” he recalled. “At that time we did not have cars or bikes. We used to travel on bus as we were directed not to avail conveyance of organisers of the event.”
The court decided to provide access to the proceedings to the media as it faced challenges while reporting cases. Many had to depend on advocates to get information on the proceedings, he added. It was felt there was need to create a mechanism for the media to access the hearings.
He also revealed that the court is introducing Indicative Notes, a new feature on its website and mobile app, which will provide concise summaries of landmark judgements. “This will serve as a useful resource for media persons and the general public who wish to be better informed about the rulings of the court," added the chief justice.
Referring to the Covid crisis in India, he said 34 judicial officers and three high court judges have died following the pandemic. In addition, 2,768 judicial officers and 106 high court judges have tested positive so far.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Indian, South African coronavirus variants ...
Brazil's so-called Manaus variant P.1 has so far been detected in 21... READ MORE
-
Economy
Rs2 trillion stimulus revives Pakistan economy
Pakistan’s positive economic indicators set the direction for a ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Moved to US to ‘break cycle’ of...
The remark comes in the wake of Harry and Meghan's explosive... READ MORE
-
Americas
US tells citizens to 'reconsider' travel to...
The travel advisory level was stepped up to Level 3, out of a maximum ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Gaza conflict intensifies with rocket barrages,...
At least 109 people were killed in Gaza, including 29 children, over... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Critical patient with expired insurance...
Friends and well-wishers come together for a noble cause. READ MORE
-
Features
WKND: Meet UAE's first crypto artist to sell her...
Are NFTs the big art revolution that digital creatives had been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Delayed second Pfizer Covid shot produces more...
T cell responses higher with shorter gap, study finds READ MORE
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers