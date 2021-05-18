- EVENTS
Groom goes missing, bride marries wedding guest instead
The groom had deliberately fled from the spot for reasons best-known to him.
In a bizarre incident, the bride got married to one of the 'baraatis' (member of the marriage party from the groom's side) after the groom disappeared mysteriously from the wedding venue.
The incident took place two days ago in Maharajpur area.
According to reports, the 'jaimala' (exchange of garlands ) ceremony had taken place and the families were preparing for the main wedding ceremony when the groom suddenly disappeared.
Both the families began frantically searching for the groom and the bride was distraught at the turn of events.
After searching for a while, the bride's family members came to know that the groom was not missing, but had deliberately fled from the spot for reasons best-known to him.
Seeing the bride's family upset, one of the guests from the groom's side suggested that the marriage should be solemnised with another suitable boy from the baraat.
The bride's family zeroed in on one of the boys and their respective families, after consultations, agreed on the alliance.
The marriage was solemnised at the venue.
Later, the bride's family lodged a complaint against the groom and his family members.
Inspector Narwal, Shesh Narain Pandey, said, "We have received a complaint in this regard from both the bride and groom sides. While the bride's side has sought suitable action against the groom and his family members, the groom's father, Dharampal, in his complaint, has sought police help to trace his missing son. Investigations are continuing in this regard."
