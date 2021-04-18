- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Eight family members killed in Afghanistan shooting
Shooting believed to have taken place over a land dispute.
Eight members of the same family were gunned down in an attack on a mosque in eastern Afghanistan, officials said Sunday.
The shooting happened on Saturday night in the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, and was believed to be over a land dispute, the province's governor Zaiulhaq Amarkhil said.
Five brothers and three of their male cousins were killed.
"The incident is under investigation but initial information shows a land dispute has caused the incident," Amarkhil told AFP.
Fareed Khan, a spokesman for Nangarhar police, confirmed the attack.
Afghanistan, like the rest of the Muslim world, is observing the holy month of Ramadan, when men gather every night to offer special prayers after fasting for the day.
Revenge killings are common in Afghanistan, where families seek justice by carrying out violent acts of vengeance based on an ancient code of honour.
So-called blood feuds can last for decades, passing down through generations in a cycle of violence.
-
News
Girl with Pakistani passport gets life-saving...
Kulsum had undergone four cycles of chemotherapy in Dubai. READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Kangana Ranaut hits out at 'nepo gang' after...
She accused Karan Johar of nepotism while comparing Aaryan’s... READ MORE
-
Europe
Man orders apples online, gets an iPhone
It made my son's week, the man said in a tweet. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian rupee may fall to 20.6 vs dirham due to...
Pressure builds on the currency, despite a surge in India’s... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli