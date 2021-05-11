- EVENTS
Eid Al Fitr: Shawwal moon not sighted in Indonesia, Malaysia
In the Gulf region, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have urged Muslims to try to spot the crescent on Tuesday evening.
Authorities in Indonesia and Malaysia on Tuesday said that the Shawwal moon had not been sighted. Therefore, Wednesday, May 12, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, and the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on Thursday, May 13.
If the moon is sighted on Tuesday, the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be Wednesday. If the moon is not sighted, the first day of Eid will be Thursday.
Umat Islam di Malaysia sambut Aidilfitri pada Khamis, 13 Mei - Penyimpan Mohor Besar Raja-Raja pic.twitter.com/QxsIqjIltZ— BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) May 11, 2021
[Dunia] Umat Islam di Indonesia akan menyambut Aidilfitri pada Khamis - Menteri Agama Indonesia pic.twitter.com/CnFupEyOKM— BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) May 11, 2021
: 13 # pic.twitter.com/pW4Y0PncYt— (@AstronomyCenter) May 11, 2021
: 13 # pic.twitter.com/Amh1ZbALXV— (@AstronomyCenter) May 11, 2021
