Eid Al Fitr: Shawwal moon not sighted in Indonesia, Malaysia

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 11, 2021

In the Gulf region, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have urged Muslims to try to spot the crescent on Tuesday evening.


Authorities in Indonesia and Malaysia on Tuesday said that the Shawwal moon had not been sighted. Therefore, Wednesday, May 12, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, and the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on Thursday, May 13.

If the moon is sighted on Tuesday, the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be Wednesday. If the moon is not sighted, the first day of Eid will be Thursday.




