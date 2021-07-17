Covid-19: Rajasthan govt bans religious gatherings
This includes congregations for the upcoming Eid Al Adha and Kanwar Yatra.
All religious programmes and congregations, including those of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra and Eid-l-Adha, have been banned in Rajasthan as part of the state government's efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.
As per the notification, even the annual Mudiya Poono Mela, which is organized every year in Mathura's Govardhan area, will not be held this year. Devotees will not be allowed to gather for the Chaturmas festival as well.
The state government has also requested all devotees to worship and offer prayers at home and strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocol.
The Kanwar Yatra was cancelled in Uttarakhand in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic for the second year in a row. In Uttar Pradesh, where lakhs of devotees take on the annual pilgrimage, a decision is yet to be taken. Eid-al-Adha will be celebrated on July 21.
There are currently 522 active Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, as per the union health ministry. A total of 943,788 recoveries and 8,947 deaths have been reported in the state so far.
As many as 27,500,622 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, including 22,373,512 first doses and 5,127,110 second doses.
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India records 38,949 fresh cases
A decrease of 1,619 had been recorded in the number of active cases... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghanistan: Curfew imposed in Kandahar after...
Restrictions on movement will be in place from 9 pm until 5 am READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Rare human monkeypox case detected in US
It is the first case of the virus observed in the state. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Facebook rejects Joe Biden's Covid misinformation ...
White House turning up pressure on social media companies to weed out ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Passenger flights from 6 countries suspended ...
Several South Asian and African countries affected READ MORE
-
News
Video: Stunning footage shows surging wadis as...
Social media was awash with videos featuring the rapid waters. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
First case of Covid-19 reported in Tokyo Olympic...
Tokyo is currently under a virus state of emergency with infections... READ MORE
-
MENA
Faithful head to Makkah for second pandemic Haj
Saudi Arabia seeks to repeat last year's success that saw no Covid-19 ... READ MORE