Covid-19: Over half of Indian adults have first vaccine dose

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 27, 2021
Reuters

Some 473 million people receive the jab


Official data revealed on Friday that over half of the eligible population had taken at least the first dose of a Covid vaccine.

According to the BBC, some 473 million people have been at the receiving end of more than 610 million doses of three approved vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.

The government aims to vaccinate all Indians by the end of this year; around 138 million have received both doses so far.

However, only about 15% of eligible adults have been fully vaccinated since the beginning of the drive in January.

Regional disparities persist as well with larger and poorer states lagging behind smaller and richer states.

Though India's daily case count has been dropping, doctors say that a third wave is likely given that the country has fully reopened even as the threat of new variants looms large.




