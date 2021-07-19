Rest of Asia
American duo sentenced to prison by Tokyo court for helping Ghosn flee Japan

Reuters/Tokyo
Filed on July 19, 2021
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Photo: Reuters

Ghosn remains a fugitive in his childhood home of Lebanon.


A Tokyo court on Monday sentenced U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor to two years in prison and his son to one year and eight months for helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, where he had faced charges of financial misconduct.

Michael Taylor and his son Peter pleaded guilty and apologised to the court last month saying they regretted their role in smuggling Ghosn out of Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet from Japan’s Kansai airport.

Ghosn remains a fugitive in his childhood home of Lebanon, which doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Japan.




