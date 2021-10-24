6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
A reporter who lives in Yilan said the shaking seemed to last about 30 seconds
A strong earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan on Sunday, with residents reporting violent shaking in the capital Taipei but there were no immediate reports of widespread damage.
Taiwan’s central weather bureau said the quake was of magnitude 6.5, the biggest on the island this year, while the US Geological Survey gave a lower figure of 6.2.
It hit northeastern Yilan county at 1:11 pm (0511 GMT) at a depth of 67 kilometres (42 miles).
An AFP reporter who lives in Yilan said the shaking seemed to last about 30 seconds.
“The walls of the house were shaking, both sideways and up and down, it felt quite strong,” the reporter said.
There was no damage in his neighbourhood.
The main quake was followed by a 5.4-magnitude aftershock and Taipei’s MRT metro system shut down as a precaution for a little under an hour before service resumed.
Tom Parker, a British illustrator who lives in Taipei, said he was riding the subway when the quake hit.
“First time I’ve felt a quake on the MRT. Like a tame rollercoaster,” he tweeted, adding he and other commuters were told to shelter in place in the station.
Many others reported the tremor on social media.
“I was scared to death, I screamed in my room,” Facebook user Yu Ting wrote.
“This earthquake is really big, glass has shattered in my living room.”
Some grocery stores reported food and other goods were thrown from shelves by the shaking.
Authorities said they did not expect widespread damage because the quake was not a shallow one.
“The public don’t have to be too worried,” said Chen Kuo-chang, head of the central weather bureau’s seismological centre.
“The quake is deep and its intensity is not as big... it could have caused unpredictable damage if it were a shallow one,” he added.
Taiwan’s emergency operations centre reported one injury: a woman hit by falling rocks. Her friends were carrying her down a mountain in eastern Hualien county.
Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.
Some earthquakes of this magnitude can prove deadly, although much depends on where the quake strikes and at what depth.
ALSO READ:
>> Deep 5.2 magnitude earthquake shakes northern, eastern Taiwan
>> Series of 22 earthquakes in Taiwan causes some damage
Hualien, a scenic tourist hotspot, was struck by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in 2018 that killed 17 people and injured nearly 300.
In September 1999, a 7.6-magnitude quake killed around 2,400 people in the deadliest natural disaster in the island’s history.
However, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck in December 2020 in Yilan with no major damage or injuries reported.
-
Rest of Asia
6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
A reporter who lives in Yilan said the shaking seemed to last about... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Meet CarryMinati, an Asian social media star with ...
The 22-year-old Indian digital content creator is making waves in the ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Mumbai drug cruise case: NCB probe to widen to...
Agency to check financial transactions of all accused, arrested READ MORE
-
Americas
Crew protested lack of safety hours before fatal...
Several reportedly walked off the job after opposing work conditions, ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: KG1 student killed by speeding car on his...
The accident was caused due to over speeding, negligence and lack of... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE: 'Major investigation' launched into Dubai's...
Allegations include the firm selling property at less than its real... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Australia allows increased capacity on ...
Australian citizens, permanent residents travelling to Sydney,... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo: Dubai firm announces 2-day paid leave for...
I believe everyone can benefit from the experience, said the CEO READ MORE
Jobs
UAE: Al-Futtaim Group to host open day for job-seekers
23 October 2021
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
23 October 2021
News
UAE: Expat wins whopping Dh50 million at Mahzooz draw
24 October 2021
News
UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower
23 October 2021
Rest of Asia
PIA to start new flights from 3 Pakistan cities to UAE
24 October 2021
Business
DMCC CEO renews call to ban hand-carry gold on flights
23 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end