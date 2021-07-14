Series of 22 earthquakes in Taiwan causes some damage
The weather bureau reported 22 quakes over two hours starting at 6:52am.
A series of more than 20 earthquakes struck the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday morning, causing some damage.
The Central Weather Bureau reported 22 quakes over two hours starting at 6:52am.
The first was the largest with a magnitude of 5.2 and struck at a relatively shallow depth of 5.9 kilometres (3.7 miles). The others ranged from magnitude 3.0 to 5.0.
A photo posted on the Taiwan Apple Daily news website showed the remains of a second floor wall above a storefront that had fallen to the street and crumbled.
18# #earthquake #taiwan # #appledailytw #appledaily #— Taiwan News (@TW_nextmedia) July 14, 2021
→→https://t.co/j1eY0jU3DA pic.twitter.com/1plkYzPwgG
13# # #appledailytw #appledaily #— Taiwan News (@TW_nextmedia) July 13, 2021
→→https://t.co/j1eY0jU3DA pic.twitter.com/2wfU2w6Fdk
The earthquakes were in Hualien County around the midpoint of the island’s east coast.
