6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia
The quake occurred with the epicentre at 57 km southeast of Blitar district.
A earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's East Java province, authorities said, adding that there were minor damages but no casualties.
The quake occurred at 7.09pm on Friday with the epicentre at 57 km southeast of Blitar district and the depth at 110 km under the seabed, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said.
No tsunami alert was issued as the quake did not have the potential for a giant wave, Xinhua news agency reported
An official in East Java said he has coordinated and communicated with the disaster agency's top officials in the affected districts, and learned that only minor damages were reported in Blitar district which was the hardest-hit.
"Only ceilings and roofs fell down. Some cracks were also found in houses or buildings, but there were no reports of injuries or casualties," he told Xinhua.
The earthquake was felt at V MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in Blitar, IV MMI in Karangkates, Sawahan, Lumajang, Tulungagung, Malang and Nganjuk, as well as III MMI in Banyuwangi, Pasuruan, Ponorogo, and Ngawi.
The shock was also felt in some areas of Bali such as Kuta, Denpasar, and Gianyar, as well as in West Nusa Tenggara province.
