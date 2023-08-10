Rapper Lil Tay dies at 14, says Instagram statement; father refuses to confirm

A statement on the social media influencer's page says that her brother too has died, though it does not specify the cause of the deaths

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 10:29 AM

Social media influencer and teen rapper Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Eileen Qi Hope, has died at the age of 14, according to a statement shared on her Instagram page. It mentioned that Tay’s brother has also died.

The statement did not specify the cause of death and said it was under investigation. What has further deepened the mystery is that Tay's father Chris Hope has refused to corroborate the news, with police saying they have yet to receive any report on the deaths.

‘“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain,” the statement read.

“This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation,” it added.

“Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her,” the statement concluded.

Tay’s father has, however, refused to confirm the teen rapper’s death. When contacted by the New York Post, a person who identified himselChris Hope said that he wouldn’t be able to comment on the news of his daughter’s death.

“Yeah, you have the right person, but I don’t have any comments right now. I’m not able to give you any comments right now. I’m sorry — I can’t,” Hope said in a call.

Police have said that they didn’t receive any reports about Tay or her brother’s death. “We haven’t gotten any reports of either death here. As of now, we are not aware and are not investigating,” a spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department told The Post.

Lil Tay, who once called herself “the youngest flexer of the century”, rose to fame in 2018 when she was nine. The young rapper posted videos where she could be seen cursing and flaunting luxury watches, cars, and wads of cash.

Tay was originally from Atlanta, Georgia, US, but later moved to Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada, according to Time magazine. Her Instagram page has 3.4 million followers.

Tay’s last post, dated June 19, 2018, was dedicated to rapper Jahseh Onfroy, better known as XXXTentacion, who was shot dead at the age of 20.

