Pakistani couple arrested in Spain for killing daughter who got married without their approval

He also strangled his wife; oldest daughter went to neighbour to call police
Police in Spain said Friday they have arrested a Pakistani couple suspected of having killed their own daughter in Pakistan because she got married without their approval.
Pakistani authorities issued an international arrest warrant for the couple after the killing committed in April 2020, Spain's National Police said in a statement.
Investigators believe the couple "kidnapped and then murdered in Pakistan their own daughter because she married a person they did not like," the statement added.
The woman's husband reported what happened to Pakistani authorities, who issued a warrant for the couple, who had fled to Spain, a police spokeswoman said.
Spanish police arrested the man, 67, and woman, 51, on Saturday near their home in Logrono, the capital of the northern wine-producing region of La Rioja, acting on a tip from Pakistani authorities that they were now living there.
The couple then appeared before Spain's National court which ordered that they be held in prison until they are deported to Pakistan.
They reportedly ran a shop offering phone and internet services in the centre of Logrono. About 100,000 Pakistanis live in Spain, according to national statistics institute INE.
ALSO READ:
He also strangled his wife; oldest daughter went to neighbour to call police
Former finance minister's dramatic decision to quit in July had set off a wave of resignations in the Johnson administration
The Security Council was assessing the state of a resolution it adopted on October 31, 2000, demanding equal participation for women in peace negotiations
The spice was made using grass, jaggery vinegar and rock powder
This is the first outbreak in the country since 1993; reports say that it is likely a result of the increase in cases in neighbouring Syria
Angry scenes in the House of Commons, with party whips accused of using heavy-handed tactics to gain votes
The 43-year-old allegedly accessed criminals' personal information through her job
Comments come as experts suggest that she and Prince Harry may lose their royal titles over their Netflix docu-series