Indian-origin mother kills two-year-old daughter, self in London

Police findings supported by discovery of notes found at the scene

Shiwangi Bagoan with daughter Ziana. Photo: Met Police

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 7:50 PM

An inquest into the deaths of an Indian-origin mother and her daughter in the London borough of Hounslow has recorded verdicts of suicide and unlawful killing, the Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday.

Shiwangi Bagoan, 25, and her two-year-old daughter Ziana Bagoan were found dead at their home in Drake Court on December 14, 2020. Their bodies had been discovered by family members who called the London Ambulance Service and the police.

The circumstances in which they were found were deemed to be suspicious and specialist homicide detectives launched an investigation, which determined that Shiwangi, who worked in hospital operating theatres, had used her knowledge of medical procedures to administer Propofol and Rocuronium to Ziana, before taking her own life.

The findings were supported by the discovery of notes found at the scene, the police said, adding that Shiwangi and Ziana were believed to have died at some time three days earlier on December 11, 2020. The investigation found no evidence of anyone else being involved.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Shirley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This is a truly tragic case and my thoughts are with Shiwangi and Ziana’s family as they continue to come to terms with what has happened. They have suffered a terrible loss in unimaginably difficult circumstances.”

“We will never fully know what led Shiwangi to do what she did. It is clear that mental ill health must have played a significant role. As police officers, we know all too well the scale of the mental health challenge in our communities, and we see the impact it has on those who are suffering and on their families and loved ones,” he added.