Pakistan: PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi file nominations for PM election

By Web Desk Published: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 2:48 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 3:24 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi submitted their nomination papers for the election of Pakistan's prime minister on Sunday, following the ouster of Imran Khan.

The nomination papers for the prime minister’s slot from PTI was received by Maleeka Bokhari and Amir Dogar, according to local media reports.

The decision to nominate Qureshi as the candidate was taken after a meeting of PTI's core committee headed by Imran Khan.

Sharif’s nomination was proposed by Khawaja Asif and seconded by Rana Tanvir while Qureshi’s nomination was proposed by Amir Dogar and seconded by Maleeka Bokhari, ARY news reported.

The National Assembly will elect a new prime minister on Monday.

The younger brother of three-times prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, has led a bid by the opposition in parliament to topple Khan, and he is widely expected to replace him following a vote on Monday.

Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence motion late Saturday night.

Nomination papers will go under scrutiny at 3:00pm (Pakistan time).