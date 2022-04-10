Imran Khan becomes the first Pakistani Prime Minister to be voted out

National Assembly passed a no-confidence motion with 174 votes

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 12:08 AM Last updated: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 12:23 AM

Beleaguered Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lost the trust vote in the National Assembly in a late night vote on Saturday after high political drama that saw Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly resigning from their posts after strong demands by opposition for completing the vote ordered by the Supreme Court.

“174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution. Consequently, the resolution of no-confidence against Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan has been passed by a majority of the National Assembly,” said PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq who chaired the session.

During the vote, members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were not present.

Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri tendered their resignations amid the high political drama in the country ahead of the no-confidence vote. PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq chaired the session.

The crucial session of the house began at 10:30 am (11:00 IST) with Speaker Qaiser, a senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s party, in chair. Since then, the session was adjourned thrice for one reason or another.

Khan tried to block a no-confidence motion last week and dissolved the lower house of parliament, but Pakistan’s top court ordered on Thursday the vote would have to be held by Saturday.

The Pakistani National Assembly had a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI-led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan’s PTI having 155 members, and four major allies MQM-P, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

The opposition party had moved the no-trust motion against the PM on March 8.

Khan received a massive blow after the PTI lost its key ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). The MQM announced that it had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote.

Khan is a former Pakistani cricketer, who after leading the country to victory in the 1992 World Cup Final, retired from cricket and joined politics.

In 1997, he founded his own political party ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Khan contested for a National Assembly seat in October 2002 elections and served as a Member Parliament from NA- 71, Mianwali until 2007. In 2018, Imran Khan stormed to power in Pakistan by winning 176 votes.