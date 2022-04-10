Pakistan: Government officials not allowed to leave country amid political crisis

The Federal Investigation Agency says public leaders will need a no-objection certificate if they wish to travel

In the wake of the prevailing political situation in Pakistan, a senior Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official has said that the staff of the probe agency has been put on high alert with a directive to stop any government official from travelling abroad without a No-Objection Certificate (NoC).

The FIA’s immigration staff at all international airports of the country was placed on high alert and directed to stop all those government officials who intend to travel abroad without an NoC, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

The Airport Security Force was also put on high alert and the checking of passengers travelling abroad was increased.

The move came after Asad Qaiser announced his resignation as National Assembly Speaker late on Saturday night and at the time when Imran Khan was witnessing voting on the no-confidence motion, Dawn newspaper reported.

Notably, Imran Khan has become the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to lose a no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

Despite several attempts to block the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, the voting took place after midnight in which as many as 174 members voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member House while members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were absent.

Pakistan’s National Assembly will vote on April 11 (Monday) to elect a new Prime Minister after Imran Khan’s government lost the no-confidence motion.