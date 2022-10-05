Nobel Committee to announce winner of chemistry prize today

The arrival of two new vaccines portends a major shift in fight against the rare global health scourge
The winner, or winners, of the Nobel Prize in chemistry will be announced Wednesday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.
Last year the prize was awarded to scientists Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan for finding an ingenious and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules that the Nobel panel said is "already benefiting humankind greatly."
A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.
Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement, that can be used for specialized computing and to encrypt information.
ALSO READ:
The awards continue with literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Monday.
The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on December 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.
The arrival of two new vaccines portends a major shift in fight against the rare global health scourge
British charity Oxfam calls the new list a whitewash as it fails to include EU countries that serve as hubs seeking to shift profits
A shootout near Peshawar kills two soldiers and three militants while another kills four Taliban insurgents in Tank
Eight survivors pulled out from snow and taken to hospital for treatment
The UN refugee agency highlighted how she had called on fellow Germans to reject divisive nationalism
Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states
The man "was fatally shot by a group of ruthless criminals", the South African National Police Services (SAPS) wrote in a statement late on Monday
The recently-elected federal Labour government has pledged A$224.5 million ($146 million) to help protect the country's threatened native plants and animals