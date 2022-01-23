Rice harvests due in March are expected to be drastically lower after an agrochemical import ban last year
A British lawmaker's claim that she was sacked from a ministerial job partly because of her Muslim faith should be properly investigated if she makes a formal complaint, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.
Nusrat Ghani, who lost her job as a junior transport minister in February 2020, told the Sunday Times that she was told by a "whip" - an enforcer of parliamentary discipline - that her "Muslimness" had been raised as an issue in her sacking.
"We have absolutely zero tolerance for any discrimination, and any Islamophobia, in the Conservative Party," Raab told Sky News on Sunday. "A claim like this, as serious as it is, should be properly reported, and then a proper investigation (should take place)."
Planes from other nations, including New Zealand and Japan, have also brought sorely needed aid to the Tongan people
A total of 970 suspects are in custody on charges of theft, disorderly behaviour and possession of weapons
The 68-year-old recently recovered from a second Covid infection
Several pictures from the scene went viral on the internet
The shootout occurred after cops responded to a domestic disturbance call
The hostage taker, Malik Faisal Akram, was shot dead by the FBI teams
The panel investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection received 700 pages of documents
