Moscow blacklists 39 Britons, including Labour leader Starmer, ex-PM Cameron

The country is on high alert after an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease in Indonesia
Russia on Monday said it was blacklisting 39 British citizens, including Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and former prime minister David Cameron.
London has been one of Kyiv's most vocal supporters after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.
Russia's foreign ministry said the citizens listed, including journalists, "contribute to the hostile course of London aimed at the demonisation of our country and its international isolation".
"The choice in favour of confrontation is the conscious decision of the British political establishment, which bears all responsibility for the consequences," the ministry added.
Moscow has banned several dozen British citizens -- mostly politicians and journalists -- from entering Russia since the start of its military campaign in Ukraine.
The new additions include several Labour MPs, Scottish politicians and members of the House of Lords.
Among the media names is the head of the BBC's newsgathering Jonathan Munro, TV presenter Piers Morgan and BBC News presenter Huw Edwards.
ALSO READ:
The country is on high alert after an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease in Indonesia
They seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February last year
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres urges 'peaceful and inclusive dialogue'
Oleksiy Vadatursky was previously decorated with the prestigious 'Hero of Ukraine' award
Several of his advisers urged the Queen's heir not to take the money, sources say
Festivities honouring the army were to be held on Sunday
'Most of its devices were ablated and destroyed during re-entry,' says China Manned Space Agency
It is a matter of urgency particularly for the more than 50,000 children in the region, says mandatory notice