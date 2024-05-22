Norway recognises Palestinian state; Ireland, Spain likely to follow

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 20, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 10:10 AM Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 10:58 AM

Norway will recognise Palestine as a state as of May 28, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Wednesday at a press conference, despite warnings from the Israeli government.

Other European countries are expected to make similar moves on Wednesday.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was expected to announce the date for Madrid's formal recognition of a Palestinian state and the Irish government has called a press conference for 0700 GMT to announce its decision, according to local media.

A spokesperson for Sanchez's office relined to comment.

The Irish government will also announce on Wednesday the recognition of a Palestinian state, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

In recent weeks, European Union members Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

The move comes as Israeli forces have led assaults on the northern and southern edges of the Gaza Strip in May, causing a new exodus of hundreds of thousands of people, and sharply restricted the flow of aid, raising the risk of famine.

Non-EU Norway has long said it would recognise Palestine as a country only if it could have a positive impact on a peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, in step with what the United States has said on the issue.