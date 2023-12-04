Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Turkey

75 were injured in the fatal accident
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the Turkey region on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
More to follow
75 were injured in the fatal accident
Vaping had been sold to governments as a tool to help long-term smokers quit, the Health Minister said
No tsunami threat issued to Australia from the quake
Students need to be aware of potential online threats, such as cyberbullying, harassment, and scams as more educational activities and social interactions move online
Former airline boss takes over six weeks after his conservative National Party won national elections
The shooting comes as the US is witnessing a surge in Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents
He is accused by civil rights groups of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his X social media platform
Chinese authorities earlier blamed the increase in respiratory diseases on the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions