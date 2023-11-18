UAE

Israeli troops order evacuation of Al Shifa hospital in 'next hour'

The hospital director was reportedly instructed to ensure the immediate evacuation of patients and staff

By AFP

Israeli soldiers inspect the Al Shifa hospital complex, amid their ground operation against Hamas, in Gaza City, on November 15. — Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 11:21 AM

Israeli troops ordered the evacuation of the Al-Shifa hospital "in the next hour" over loudspeakers on Sunday, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.

They called the hospital's director, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, to instruct him to ensure "the evacuation of patients, wounded, the displaced and medical staff, and that they should move on foot towards the seafront", he told AFP.

More to follow

