Watch: First UAE flight with Gaza children on board lands at Abu Dhabi airport

Ambulances and emergency teams are all set to receive the Palestinian children who will be receiving medical treatment in local hospitals

Photo by Shihab
Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 8:25 AM

Last updated: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 8:50 AM

The first batch of Palestinian children from Gaza, who will be receiving treatment at UAE hospitals, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning.

Emergency teams and ambulances, fully equipped with stretchers and all other necessary equipment, assembled at the tarmac of Abu Dhabi International Airport, ready to receive the children.

These youngsters, who are arriving with their families from war-torn Gaza, are among the 1,000 Palestinian children who will be flown into the UAE as part of the country's humanitarian efforts.

Here's a video of the flight's arrival:

One of the injured children was accompanied by her mother:

More to follow

