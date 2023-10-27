Israel-Palestine war: Rocket hits building in Tel Aviv; 3 injured, say reports

Hamas' Al Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the attacks

Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 3:48 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 3:49 PM

A barrage of rockets was reportedly fired towards Tel Aviv in Israel on Friday — with one hitting a building, according to local media reports.

Rocket alarms went off in the Israeli city, including nearby suburbs, according to real-time updates on The Times of Israel.

A couple of videos shared on the platform X showed a rocket appearing to have hit a building and a fireball emerging. A TV news channel said at least eight other rockets were intercepted.

Three people suffered light-to-moderate injuries, according to the country's rescue services team.

Soon after the first one, another barrage of rockets were reportedly fired.

Hamas' Al Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the attacks.

“The al-Qassam Brigades has renewed bombing Tel Aviv in response to Zionist massacres against civilians,” it said, as quoted in The Times of Israel.

More to follow

