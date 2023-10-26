Parts of Gaza look like a wasteland from space

The satellite photos provide a glimpse of the devastation, particularly in the hard-hit northern Gaza Strip

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows before bombing at Al Karameh neighbourhood, northern Gaza, on May 10, 2023. — AP

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damages to buildings and structures after bombing at Al Karameh neighbourhood, northern Gaza, on October 21, 2023. — AP

By AP Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 11:09 PM

Apartment buildings are crumpled. Neighbourhoods lie in ruins. Terrain is transformed into moonscape.

The destruction of areas of northern Gaza is visible from space in satellite images taken before and after Israeli’s airstrikes, which followed the raids carried out by Hamas militants on October 7.

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows before significant damage in the Izbat Beit Hanoun neighborhood, in northern Gaza, on October 10, 2023. — AP

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows after bombing damage in the Izbat Beit Hanoun neighbourhood in northern Gaza, on October 21, 2023. — AP

In images shot Saturday by Maxar Technologies, four- and five-story buildings in the Izbat Beit Hanoun neighborhood are in various states of collapse. Huge chunks are missing from some, others are broken in half and two large complexes lie in piles of rubble

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows before significant damage in Atatra, northern Gaza, on May 10, 2023. — AP

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows after significant damage to buildings and structures in Atatra, northern Gaza, on October 21, 2023. — AP

The pattern of destruction in the Al Karameh neighborhood can be traced by a widespread pattern the colour of ash.

Tightly packed streets in Beit Hanoun look obliterated, with a rare white structure standing out in the gray wasteland.

Israel has carried out thousands of airstrikes since the war erupted on October 7 following a cross-border raid that killed 1,400 people in Israel and took over 200 others hostage. Palestinian health officials say over 7,000 people in Gaza have been killed since the fighting erupted.

With the airstrikes continuing around the clock, the full extent of the damage remains unknown. The satellite photos provide a glimpse of the devastation, particularly in the hard-hit northern Gaza Strip.