'Almost 50' Israeli hostages killed in raids, Hamas armed wing says

The Polesie, which was carrying 22 passengers, is still waterborne
Hamas's armed wing said on Thursday that "almost 50" Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attacks have been killed in Israeli bombing raids on the Palestinian territory.
"(Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of prisoners who were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli strikes and massacres has reached almost 50," the group said in a statement issued on its Telegram channel.
AFP was not immediately able to verify the claim. Israel launched a massive air and artillery bombardment of Gaza after Hamas carried out the brutal attacks on southern Israel.
Earlier, the Israeli army said 224 people were abducted by the group during the attack that left 1,400 people, mostly civilians, dead.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"We have informed the families of 224 hostages. This number is changing based on the intelligence we obtain," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.
"It will continue to change. The effort to return the hostages is a top priority."
According to Israeli government figures that could not be confirmed by AFP, at least half of the hostages have foreign passports.
ALSO READ:
The Polesie, which was carrying 22 passengers, is still waterborne
The Palestinian death toll has topped 5,000 in two weeks of Israeli air strikes
Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members yet to ratify Sweden's membership request
The Moon is about 40 million years older than previously thought — forming more than 4.46 billion years ago, within 110 million years after the solar system's birth, say scientists
Media reports said that out of 10 people detained in the murder case, four had been directly involved
They discuss the need to prevent escalation in the region and to work toward a durable peace
The advisory follows the ordered departure of eligible family members and non-emergency US government personnel from missions in Iraq
Earlier, it was reported that her 13-year-old sister and mother had died