'He won’t be celebrating birthday with family': Actor Gal Gadot shares video of 9-year-old captured by Hamas

The Hollywood star also made an urgent plea in an open letter to US President Joe Biden for the release of the hostages

Photo: Reuters File

by Web Desk Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 6:36 PM Last updated: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 7:10 PM

As the Israel-Palestine conflict rumbles on, many celebrities and sports stars around the world have sent messages and prayers of solidarity.

And Hollywood star Gal Gadot took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking video of an nine-year-old boy, who would have been celebrating his birthday, but who has been held hostage by Hamas.

The video shows the little bespectacled boy, named Ohad Munder Zachari, lighting candles on a cake and being presented with a greeting card, from an old video. The text across the video says: 'Every Moment, Every Moment counts,' as sombre music plays in the background.

"Today is Ohad’s 9th birthday. He won’t be celebrating with his family, he won’t be laughing with his friends, instead he will be spending his birthday in the hands of Hamas in Gaza, like he has for over two weeks," Gal Gadot wrote in the post on Instagram, with the hashtags #releasethehostages #bringthemback.

Watch the video here:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In another post, Gadot wrote an open letter to US President Joe Biden.

"We all want the same thing: Freedom for Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace. Freedom from the brutal violence spread by Hamas. And most urgently, in this moment, freedom for the hostages.

"We urge everyone to not rest until all hostages are released. No hostage can be left behind. Whether American, Argentinian, Australian, Azerbaijani, Brazilian, British, Canadian, Chilean, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Eritrean, Filipino, French, German, Indian, Israeli, Italian, Kazakh, Mexican, Panamanian, Paraguayan, Peruvian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, South African, Spanish, Sri Lankan, Thai, Ukrainian, Uzbekistani or otherwise, we need to bring them home," she said in excerpts from the letter, which was jointly signed by many celebrities from around the world.

ALSO READ: