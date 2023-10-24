This Gaza photographer risks his life to show world the agonies of war-hit Palestinians

The most watched video on his Instagram profile is one of him carrying two babies covered in blood and dust to the hospital

Photo: Motaz Azaiza/Instagram

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 1:54 PM Last updated: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 5:47 PM

Until the beginning of October, Motaz Azaiza was just another budding photographer on social media with a few followers. Today, he is one of the most popular digital journalists depicting the ground reality of what is happening in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas conflict rages on. Azaiza’s updates are keenly followed by over 7 million people around the world.

The photographer, who works for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees, is based in Gaza and has been posting about relief operations, bombing and death. The most watched video on his Instagram profile is one of him carrying two babies covered in blood and dust to the hospital.

“I have no words for you that is why I have risked my life to show you everything I’ve found [and] everything I am seeing,” he said in a video posted in collaboration with UNRWA on Instagram on Tuesday morning. “Every moment I capture is for you, for the world to take action.”

He then urged his viewers to donate to Palestine.

Realities of the war

Azaiza's videos show the aftermath of the ongoing conflict. Some of his followers have said that he is their most trusted resource to learn more about the conflict.

“The first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is check up on you and the rest of the amazing journalists. We are praying all the time. Bless you - your work is remarkable and is making a difference,” wrote one.

Another admitted that he panics when he doesn’t see from Azaiza for several hours.

Early on Tuesday morning, Azaiza posted on Instagram stories about how he was woken up from his sleep by his mother’s phone call that his neighbour’s home had been bombed. “I am really worried to go there and to see what happened to my street, my house and my neighbour,” he said. “I miss the good mornings.”

His subsequent videos show heartbreaking glimpses of people digging out dead bodies and critically injured people from the rubble.

In addition to the bombing, Azaiza also depicts the day-to-day difficulties and small joys of Palestinians in Gaza. On Monday, he posted stories about how people rush to charge their phones when power is restored at any given place for a few hours.

He has also posted videos of a young child dancing in a school that had been converted into refugee camp, in a rare moment of joy amidst the death and destruction

Fearing for his life

Azaiza has often expressed how he is afraid for his life, including in the video he posted on Tuesday. “Every second I feel less sure that I will survive,” he said.

Last week, he posted a video of himself walking with the caption: “After all (that) is going on..I don’t feel like I’m going to make it to the end, so please forgive me.”

Apart from Azaiza, there are several other content creators on the ground in Gaza, who are communicating in real time about what is unfolding in the besieged city.

Plestia, who lives in the city, has been posting regular updates. On Monday, she posted an interview with Dr Ghasan Abu Sitta from a local hospital, saying that the medical team had received over 400 wounded people in 24 hours. “These 400 have completely overwhelmed an already drowning health system,” said the doctor. “We have run out of almost everything.”

PICU nurse Yousef Mema is another social media user who has been posting regularly about the ongoing crisis. He often updates live about bombing and shelling in his area.

