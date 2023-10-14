UAE

Israel-Palestine conflict: US trying to get Gaza crossing to open, official says

The Americans have been working with Egypt, Qatar and Israel to facilitate access

Photo: AFP File
Photo: AFP File

By Reuters

Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 2:33 PM

Last updated: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 2:34 PM

The United States has been working with Egypt, Israel and Qatar to open the Rafah crossing from Gaza into Egypt on Saturday afternoon, a senior State Department official said on Saturday.

"We have been trying to facilitate access for it to be open from 12 to five today. The Egyptians, the Israelis and the Qataris have been working with us on that," the official told reporters travelling with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

