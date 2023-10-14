Israel-Palestine conflict: US trying to get Gaza crossing to open, official says

Foreign ministry spokesperson says there is a global responsibility to fight the menace of terrorism in all its forms
The United States has been working with Egypt, Israel and Qatar to open the Rafah crossing from Gaza into Egypt on Saturday afternoon, a senior State Department official said on Saturday.
"We have been trying to facilitate access for it to be open from 12 to five today. The Egyptians, the Israelis and the Qataris have been working with us on that," the official told reporters travelling with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
ALSO READ:
Foreign ministry spokesperson says there is a global responsibility to fight the menace of terrorism in all its forms
Dubai expat Hamish Harding was part of the OceanGate expedition when Titan lost contact on June 18, about 1 hr and 45 mins after plunging into the ocean
There are about 18,000 Indian citizens living and working or studying in Israel
Some lived and worked in Israel; a few were there to study; and there were those who just attended a music festival
This World Mental Health Day, let us remember that a healthy mind is the bedrock upon which our financial success and emotional fulfilment are built
The World Health Organisation estimates more than 11,000 people from 1,655 families had been affected
EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi says Israel has now every right to defend itself within the bounds of international law
Goldin is only the third woman to win the prize, which was announced by Hans Ellegren, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences