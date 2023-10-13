Watch: Siren sound goes off in Tel Aviv amid Israel-Palestine conflict

The war has claimed at least 2,800 lives on both sides since Hamas launched an incursion on October 7

As the Israel-Palestine conflict rages on, siren sound went off in Tel Aviv on Friday night.

Some 1.1 million people in northern Gaza have been ordered to evacuate south as the latest Israel-Hamas war entered its seventh day Friday as Israel appeared to be preparing a ground offensive. Hamas, meanwhile, urged residents to stay put.

The orders sent panic through civilians and aid workers already struggling under Israeli airstrikes and a blockade of the Hamas -ruled Gaza Strip. International aid groups warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis after Israel prevented entry of supplies from Egypt to Gaza’s 2.3 million people.

The war has claimed at least 2,800 lives on both sides since Hamas launched an incursion on October 7, firing thousands of rockets and rampaging through towns and an outdoor music festival.

