Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed directs Dh50 million humanitarian aid to Palestine

The aid comes as part of the UAE's policy to provide urgent relief and assistance to those in need around the world in times of crisis

by Web Desk Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 10:24 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the provision of Dh50 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, through Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

The aid comes as part of the UAE's policy to provide urgent relief and assistance to vulnerable populations and those in need around the world in times of crisis.

